JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 10.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. 2,855,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,183. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
