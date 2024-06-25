JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 10.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. 2,855,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,183. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.