JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (JEMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on July 26th

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:JEMI opened at GBX 135.89 ($1.72) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.13. The firm has a market cap of £402.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3,437.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,871.75). 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

