JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. 2,863,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

