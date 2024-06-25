Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

