John Hountalas Sells 20,808 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

CM stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.27. 743,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,127. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$69.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CM. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

