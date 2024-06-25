JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5-429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.33 million. JFrog also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. 126,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,648 shares of company stock worth $8,419,115. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

