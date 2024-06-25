Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 12.0% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 0.73% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $28,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 505,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 477,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 243,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JMBS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 61,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,908. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.