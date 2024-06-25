Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 713 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 508,258 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,673. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

