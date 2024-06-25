Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,180 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after buying an additional 2,015,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 373,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.