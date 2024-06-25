Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,557. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

