Jacobs & Co. CA Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,197,650. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

