Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,237,000 after buying an additional 98,977 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 258,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,360. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

