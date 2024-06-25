Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 1,017 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

JNJ stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,101. The firm has a market cap of $356.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.29.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.