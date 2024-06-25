Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVN. TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 4.6 %

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total value of C$64,639.80. In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total value of C$64,639.80. Also, Director Delphine Traoré bought 5,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$99,249.60. Insiders have sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706 in the last ninety days. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE:IVN opened at C$18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$9.89 and a one year high of C$21.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.09.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.