iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 8.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

