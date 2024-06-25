iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 285,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 416,213 shares.The stock last traded at $104.66 and had previously closed at $104.65.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

