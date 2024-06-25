iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 83,759 shares.The stock last traded at $133.61 and had previously closed at $133.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.