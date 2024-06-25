iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.22. 178,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

