iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,710,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

IWD traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,614. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

