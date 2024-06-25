iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.83. 2,792,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,625. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.