iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,708. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.