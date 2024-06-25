iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $106.81. The stock had a trading volume of 142,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,949. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

