iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.77. 4,258 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

