iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.17. Approximately 17,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 20,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $124.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $409,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

