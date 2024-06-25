iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,751,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.89. 251,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,957. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

