iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 46,690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 416,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,177. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

