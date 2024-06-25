iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.27. 1,391,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

