iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $545.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.74. The company has a market capitalization of $470.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.