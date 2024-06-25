iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,459,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,042% from the previous session’s volume of 127,752 shares.The stock last traded at $60.81 and had previously closed at $60.34.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,265,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,817 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 535,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,950,000 after purchasing an additional 262,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,558 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

