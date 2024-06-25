iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.92. 7,462,777 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.