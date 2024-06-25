Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.42

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 136749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $970.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 839.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 751.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,646,000 after purchasing an additional 487,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 620.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,891,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16,581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,908,000 after purchasing an additional 179,741 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,552.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

