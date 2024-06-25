Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 131.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 57,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.37. 18,062,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,298,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.44. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.