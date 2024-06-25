Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.44. 5,680,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,187,207. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.44. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

