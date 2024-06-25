Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,532 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSMV. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000.

Shares of BSMV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

