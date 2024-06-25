International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 540,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.79 and a 200 day moving average of $176.33. The company has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

