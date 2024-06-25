Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Intel stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,368,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,046,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

