Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 528 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,285,855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,752,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,229 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $15,498,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,638 shares of company stock valued at $115,205,996. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META traded up $11.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,084,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,564,301. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

