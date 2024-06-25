Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells 73,474 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$139,005.46.

Robby Sai Kit Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$121,402.00.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of URE stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.79. The company had a trading volume of 249,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$504.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy ( TSE:URE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:URG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.