Insider Selling: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$51.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,600. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.37 and a twelve month high of C$56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.61.

Read Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

