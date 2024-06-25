Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider Sells 16,716 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SOUN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,098,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,024,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

