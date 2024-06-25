Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 756 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of REGN traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,071.19. 521,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,327. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,081.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $971.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $945.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

