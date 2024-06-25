Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells 412 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $206,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total transaction of $208,369.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total transaction of $203,107.76.

On Thursday, May 30th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,911 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,317,255.35.

On Friday, May 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total transaction of $218,505.70.

On Friday, April 26th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20.

On Friday, April 12th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.91. 13,510,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,601,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $531.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $478.61 and its 200 day moving average is $449.33.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $11,285,855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after buying an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after buying an additional 4,440,229 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.