Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 4,799 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $337,753.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,312.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 6,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $421,500.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00.

NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $69.71. 44,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,647. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ingles Markets last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 231,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 550,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

