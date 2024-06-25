Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 305,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,920. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LILA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

