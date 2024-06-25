Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 23,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $54.94.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
