Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 23,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 831,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,344,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

