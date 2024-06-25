Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) vs. NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Critical Contrast

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 15.09% 31.95% 16.30% NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and NN Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $38.90 billion N/A $5.82 billion $0.96 26.32 NN Group $18.26 billion 0.69 $1.65 billion N/A N/A

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than NN Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and NN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 0 2 1 0 2.33 NN Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats NN Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, bank annuities, consumer savings, and retail savings and investment products; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Corporates customers directly through tied agents, agents/ brokers, platform insurance, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

