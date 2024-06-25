Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.12. 5,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 108,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Indivior alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INDV

Indivior Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,662.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.