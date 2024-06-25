IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,639 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.38. 2,597,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.31. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $260.65. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

