IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $907.70 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 178.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

