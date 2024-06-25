Ignite Planners LLC Sells 8,903 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 41,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,767,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

